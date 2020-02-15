marriage

TSU debate coach and his wife reflect on 67 years of marriage

HOUSTON, Texas -- Very few people have been together as long as Texas Southern University's debate team coach Dr. Thomas Freeman and his wife Clarice.

The legendary debate coach met his wife Clarice 10 years before they married.

Together, the two of them have some simple advice on love and marriage to share.

He's 100, she's 99, and the two have 67 years worth of marriage to prove their love.

Clarice moved from Chicago to Houston and the two started a family, even while he traveled to debate tournaments around the world.

RELATED: Legendary Texas Southern University debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman turns 100
EMBED More News Videos

Happy birthday, Dr. Thomas Freeman! In case you were wondering, yes, he's still showing up to work every day.



"Many times, he was out of town. I'm at home with three little children, but it never occurred to me to feel that he should give up what he's doing just to stay home," she said.

She said they've always had their own interests.

ABC13 asked if it was tough for her to argue with the world-class debater.

"I don't think we ever argued," Thomas quickly said.

RELATED: This couple reveals their secrets to staying married for 75 years

But, the real secret to their long marriage is both simple and profound.

"You make a vow and a vow says until death do us part. If you are serious in that vow, you do all you can to live up to it," said Thomas.

"I love her for who she is."

Follow Melanie Lawson on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonelderly womandebatemarriagetexas southern university
MARRIAGE
Terminally ill man fulfills wish of marrying fiancee
Couple celebrates 68 years of marriage
82-year-old Katy man sentenced after killing his wife's boyfriend
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck with raw sewage rolled over across outbound US 59
10 students sent to hospital after smoke at Mayde Creek JHS
Taco Bell manager shot by ex who stalked her, police say
Whataburger fans get dream wedding
ABC13 Evening News for February 14, 2020
Great weekend, cold rain returns next week
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Show More
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Smoke and fire: HISD bus incidents by the numbers
Baytown suspect to judge: 'I'm not Jesus Christ'
This major freeway roadwork will slow down your weekend plans
V-DAY SURPRISE: King penguin chick born at Moody Gardens
More TOP STORIES News