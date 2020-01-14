Society

President Trump, First Lady receive warm reception at college football championship

NEW ORLEANS -- President Donald Trump turned into a sports fan for an evening as he attended the College Football Playoff championship game Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the national anthem. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of "USA, USA." Others chanted "four more years."

Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies.

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter. LSU won the game 42-25.

In October, Trump was loudly booed and met with "lock him up" chants at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington D.C. In December, he was on the field for the coin toss at the annual football game between Army and Navy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypresident donald trumpcollege football
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damp roads and dense fog for the morning drive
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend
Allegiant has 4 new routes from Hobby with tickets as low as $33
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Show More
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
ABC13's Morning News
Teacher accused of mistreating child with special needs
8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life
Premature pop births #ChampagneGate on 'The Bachelor'
More TOP STORIES News