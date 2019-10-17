Society

Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle

CENTERVILLE, Utah -- Video captures an incredible rescue by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper as he pulled a man from his vehicle and narrowly saved him from an oncoming train.

The incident occurred in Centerville around 6:45 a.m. on October 16th.

According to local reports, Trooper Ruben Correa saw the man's vehicle parked on the tracks and rushed forward to assist the driver, who was unconscious.

Correa pulled the driver out of the vehicle just in time.

The dashcam video, released by the Utah Highway Patrol, shows the pair barely escape the tracks as the oncoming train smashed into the driver's vehicle.

In a press conference later that day, Correa stated that the driver had been suffering from a "possible unknown medical condition".

He said the train had been moving at about "50 to 80 miles per hour" and sent the driver's vehicle flying about "30 feet".

Luckily, neither the driver nor Correa suffered any injuries during the dramatic rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahtrain accidentrescue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter calls mayday during fire at Main Street Market
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
8-year-old girl with autism hit by car after leaving home
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
Why are chocolate chip cookies so addictive? It's science
Deputy wounded when man opened fire at burger restaurant
Show More
New ways teens are hiding vaping habits in plain sight
Houston police officer injured in crash in southwest Houston
DeAndre Hopkins and his mom featured on ESPN
Astros-Yankees ALCS back on with Game 4 Thursday
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
More TOP STORIES News