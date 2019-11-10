Society

Kylie Jenner and Bun B seen at 'Space Village' grand opening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Travis Scott's pop-up shop is now an official store.

During Sunday's grand opening, the store 'Space Village' had a line out the door.

Scott opened the Rice Village pop-up shop last year during the inaugural ASTROWORLD festival, and promised fans the store would soon become permanent.



He held true to that promise by opening shop just one day after the 2019 sold-out event festival.

The festival has been held across the street from the former home of Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968, for the past two years.

Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."
The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.

