Houston rapper Travis Scott tells fans new 'Space 2019' store in Rice Village will open soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Travis Scott's permanent pop-up shop will soon be celebrating its grand opening.



The rapper took to Twitter to alert fans that 'Space Village' isn't officially open yet, but will provide details on the shop soon.

Scott opened a weekend pop-up shop in Rice Village called Space 2019 last year, which launched moments before his greatly anticipated Astroworld festival.



The festival was a sold-out event.

The inaugural festival took place across the street from the former home of Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968.

Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."

The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.

Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival



