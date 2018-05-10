FUNNY VIDEO

Travis Herzog dodges Samica Knight's high heel in funny live TV moment

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis dodges Samica's high heel in funny TV moment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who knew Meteorologist Travis Herzog would be dodging high heels Thursday morning on live TV?

After we aired ABC13 anchor Samica Knight's story about her former teachers, the anchors joked about her old school photo, which we all agree is very cute.

"Those were awkward pictures," Samica said.

"No. They were great. Weren't they, Katherine," Tom Koch said.

"We get to see the unedited and untouched version. Love seeing those vintage Samica pictures," Katherine said.

"So those WERE awkward, Katherine," Samica laughed.

"Samica, put your heel down. Don't throw it at Katherine," Travis said.

Then Travis made a Samica/Beyonce comparison that resulted in Samica giving "the look" straight into the camera.

"I thought I was looking at Beyonce," Travis said.

Travis continued with his weather forecast, but moments later, Samica threw her high heel in response to the Beyonce comment.

Travis learned his lesson to never make fun of his co-worker on live TV.

And in case you're curious, no one was injured during this funny moment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshoesbeyonceeducationfunny videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUNNY VIDEO
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
50 Cent and more read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Road rage fight in Austin turns comical thanks to commentary
Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
More funny video
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News