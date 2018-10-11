Members of Virginia's transgender community spoke out on Tuesday night after a transgender student says she was mistreated during a lockdown drill.Through a letter, she shared her anguish after being asked to sit in a hallway of a locker room facing a wall alone by a door."If there was someone armed in my school, I would've been the first one gone," she said.The county's new superintendent, Dr. Scott Kizner, apologized to that student."There's no question the school system did not handle the way it should be. There's no question that the student was separated," Kizner toldWith many people calling for clearer policies, Dr. Kizner says that is something he will work on in the near future.He says he is willing to support policies that allow transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity."(The) school board will make the final determination," Kizner said. "As a superintendent I have the moral leadership to present what I believe is the right choice for all children, so that's the direction that I will be heading."