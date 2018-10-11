SOCIETY

LGBT advocates speak out after Virginia transgender teen mistreated during lockdown drill

EMBED </>More Videos

A transgender teen is upset with the treatment received during a recent school drill.

STAFFORD, Virginia --
Members of Virginia's transgender community spoke out on Tuesday night after a transgender student says she was mistreated during a lockdown drill.

Through a letter, she shared her anguish after being asked to sit in a hallway of a locker room facing a wall alone by a door.

"If there was someone armed in my school, I would've been the first one gone," she said.

The county's new superintendent, Dr. Scott Kizner, apologized to that student.

"There's no question the school system did not handle the way it should be. There's no question that the student was separated," Kizner told WJLA.

With many people calling for clearer policies, Dr. Kizner says that is something he will work on in the near future.

He says he is willing to support policies that allow transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

"(The) school board will make the final determination," Kizner said. "As a superintendent I have the moral leadership to present what I believe is the right choice for all children, so that's the direction that I will be heading."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytransgenderteenlgbtqu.s. & worldVirginia
SOCIETY
Kids dress up as J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai for photoshoot
Win a free BCycle membership as you 'Pedal for the Cure'
ABC13's Women of Distinction
Girl Scouts offer free registration for Day of the Girl
More Society
Top Stories
2 cases of rare disorder found in Harris and Galveston Co
Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing HISD bus driver
Kanye West tells Pres. Trump he deserves more respect
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
At least 2 dead after Hurricane Michael slams the Gulf Coast
2 astronauts from U.S. and Russia make emergency landing
Show More
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Memorial Park introduces new trail, restrooms and more parking
Houston man assaulted women he may have met on dating apps
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
2 men accused of raping toddler and filming it
More News