Transform your countertops for less than $20

By
If you're looking for a quick, affordable and quality home project, you may want to look into adhesive paper.

There were a lot of great reviews about adhesive paper from renters who said they freshened up their countertops, to college kids who fixed up their dorm rooms.

Here are some simple steps to get you started:

First, spray paint the nightstand white and then add the marble adhesive paper on top.

After measuring the size, peel off the back and then apply it slowly by smoothing the paper and making sure no bubbles develop underneath.

Then, use a utility knife to cut off the excess paper. The entire project shouldn't take more than 20 minutes, depending on the size of the project.

The adhesive paper is going for $7.97 on Amazon.

