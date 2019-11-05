HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've always wanted to look like a mermaid, you're not alone!
"I have clients coming in all the time asking me for mermaid's hair," stylist Ashley Whiddon said, who owns Hair bAR in West University.
Whiddon said customers often ask for looks with bright colors, glitter, and even mermaid "scales."
RELATED: Auli'I Cravalho, John Stamos, Queen Latifah ready to go under the sea with 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia put her looks to the test, even trying out make-up by Kayla Martinez.
Martinez said mermaid and unicorn looks have become some of her most requested looks.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Hair bAR can have you looking like the mermaid you want to be
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News