Society

Hair bAR can have you looking like the mermaid you want to be

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've always wanted to look like a mermaid, you're not alone!

"I have clients coming in all the time asking me for mermaid's hair," stylist Ashley Whiddon said, who owns Hair bAR in West University.

Whiddon said customers often ask for looks with bright colors, glitter, and even mermaid "scales."

RELATED: Auli'I Cravalho, John Stamos, Queen Latifah ready to go under the sea with 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia put her looks to the test, even trying out make-up by Kayla Martinez.

Martinez said mermaid and unicorn looks have become some of her most requested looks.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbeautymermaidmakeup barsjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
School bus hit during police chase
Man shot wife a half dozen times while sleepwalking
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Grizzlies player ejected after he was hit in the groin
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
Show More
1 thing you can do this Thursday to get extra cash
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii discounted on how high waves get
More TOP STORIES News