Trae tha Truth opens Bumpboxx Houston pop-up store in the Galleria

The Bumpboxx pop-up store sells sound systems that claim to be the world's loudest bluetooth boomboxes.
Trae tha Truth was joined Saturday by some of his friends for the grand opening which drew a crowd at the new retailer.
Headed To My @bumpboxxhouston Store in The Galleria Mall.. Today is Day 2 of the Grand Opening, Dont Miss Out!! Everyone Invited, Bring Your Kids N Family to Check out The @bumpboxxhouston Experience🤘🏿💨💨 @ The Galleria https://t.co/CWagaiHwsS— TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) March 14, 2021
Trae tha Truth has recorded around a dozen studio albums and is known for his philanthropic efforts over the years, including providing help during the Feb. winter storm.
SEE ALSO: Houston rapper puts smiles on people's faces with food and gas giveaway