Trae tha Truth opens Bumpboxx Houston pop-up store in the Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native Trae tha Truth, the rapper, songwriter and activist has cut the ribbon on his new pop-up store in the Galleria.

The Bumpboxx pop-up store sells sound systems that claim to be the world's loudest bluetooth boomboxes.

Trae tha Truth was joined Saturday by some of his friends for the grand opening which drew a crowd at the new retailer.



Trae tha Truth has recorded around a dozen studio albums and is known for his philanthropic efforts over the years, including providing help during the Feb. winter storm.

