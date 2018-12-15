HOUSTON, Texas --In Houston, rapper Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang were at it again, this time spreading Christmas cheer to kids and families with his weekend giveaway events.
The rapper posted a video on his Instagram page, saying he was hosting three giveaway events.
Thousands of gifts cards were given away to families in need. A Christmas tree giveaway was also held for 50 families. Trae also linked up with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for a toy giveaway at the GRB.
Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang spent several hours handing out gifts today.
If your family is in need, or if you'd like to donate to the work Relief Gang is doing, send an email to reliefgang@gmail.com