halloween

Towns near Philadelphia changing date of Halloween due to rain

This is not a trick, and depending on who you are talking to, it's not a treat either.

With rain in the forecast for Halloween, some towns near Philadelphia are moving trick-or-treating to a different date.

In Spring Township, Pennsylvania and Hammonton, New Jersey, trick-or-treating has been moved one day earlier to Wednesday, October 30.

Hammonton's announcement said the Quality of Life Committee made the decision in collaboration with the police department and the school district. They noted that the safety of children is their number one priority.
Halloween events in Mantua Township, New Jersey and West Chester, Pennsylvania have moved their trick-or-treating to a day later on Friday, November 1.

For some, the decision boils down to safety. Rain could mean reduced visibility and slippery sidewalks and roads, especially given the wet leaves.

For others, Halloween is October 31 regardless of weather.

Also, parents who have rearranged their work schedules to trick-or-treat with their children on Halloween may now not be able to take part.

More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition to move Halloween to Saturday each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhalloweenu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
Deshaun Watson hosts students for foundation's inaugural event
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alex Bregman 'sorry' for carrying bat after homer
Messy weather, heavy downpours and storms Wednesday
United Airlines holds auction for Astros fans to go to Game 7
Day care, residents say water issues have been going on for months
Astros and Nationals head to World Series Game 7
Astros legends and Texans star on pre-game duties for Game 7
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Show More
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
Dad who just had heart attack goes to World Series
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over Popeyes
More TOP STORIES News