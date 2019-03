Lent is a time for making small sacrifices. From cutting carbs to taking a break from Netflix, it's forty days of giving up those things you love the most. Though Lent is mainly observed by Christians, many non-Christians use it as a time to do a little spring cleaning of their lives.Here is a list of the most popular things given up during Lent, according to OpenBible.info 's "2018 Twitter Lent Tracker"