lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $550M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won Saturday night's drawing. Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

Tonight's drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET|9:59 p.m. CT|7:59 p.m. PT.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Which odds are better? Powerball or picking perfect bracket
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
School cancellations due to ITC incident in Deer Park
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
Man uses Snapchat to prey on hundreds of kids: prosecutors
Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa share their love story
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Show More
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Disney Channel star surprises young Houston fan
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spews hot rock, ash
More TOP STORIES News