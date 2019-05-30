Tomball's DaVinci Artists Gallery paving way for future artists

"Art is not something to decorate your house," explained artist Hilda Rueda. "For me and us artists, art is a language."
The gallery is currently exhibiting 18 artists. Each one is required to work there to sell each other's pieces and promote the gallery.
"We're all friends, and we all enjoy being here together," said artist Joseph Cuccurullo.
Not only do they help each other, but they also strive to help young artists.
The gallery is currently registering students for their summer art workshop, in which a gallery artist will coach them in painting.
For more information, visit www.DavinciArtistsGallery.com.
RELATED: Tomball 11-year-old becomes published author with book about Hurricane Harvey
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.