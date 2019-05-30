HTX

Tomball's DaVinci Artists Gallery paving way for future artists

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Located right in the middle of Tomball's Historic Downtown District, the DaVinci Artists Gallery boasts the biggest collection of fine art in the city.



"Art is not something to decorate your house," explained artist Hilda Rueda. "For me and us artists, art is a language."

The gallery is currently exhibiting 18 artists. Each one is required to work there to sell each other's pieces and promote the gallery.



"We're all friends, and we all enjoy being here together," said artist Joseph Cuccurullo.

Not only do they help each other, but they also strive to help young artists.

The gallery is currently registering students for their summer art workshop, in which a gallery artist will coach them in painting.

EMBED More News Videos

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
