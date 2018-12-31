HOLIDAY

AAA Texas 'Tipsy Tow' offers free tow on New Year's Eve

Don't drive if you've been drinking. Instead, call AAA for a free Tipsy Tow.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
AAA Texas is urging everyone to bring in the New Year responsibly, but as a last resort, the auto club says it can provide a tow home if you need it.

The free tow is for one driver and their vehicle up to 10 miles. If you want to go farther than that, you'll have to pay the rate charged by the tow truck operator. Keep in mind, the tow truck driver will only take you home or to your hotel, and the ride is just for you, not your passengers.

"New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate a new beginning but we must not forget to celebrate wisely," said Linda von Quintus, AAA Vice President of Government and Community Affairs in a written statement. "Tragedies as a result of drinking and driving are entirely preventable if you plan ahead before you celebrate with family and friends. As a last resort, AAA Texas will again offer Tipsy Tow this New Year's Eve so intoxicated drivers don't kill or injure themselves or others."

The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

You can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP.
