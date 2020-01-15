Society

Tip-toe through this new Texas-Tulips location

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas-Tulips is opening a second location!

You can now prance through the blooming fields in San Antonio. The company made its announcement through Facebook at the beginning of the month and hope they will open their new San Antonio field in February 2020.

The new San Antonio tulip field will be located at 15122 FM 775, La Viena, TX 78121 just south of I-10. Once open, guests can go seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They expect San Antonio's tulip season to last from February until mid-March.

"We are tremendously looking forward to seeing you tip-toe through the tulips Spring 2020 in either Dallas, TX or San Antonio, TX or maybe even both!" their post read.

For more information on Texas-Tulips, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan antonio
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS shooting victim identified, student charged
Body found dumped in landfill in SW Harris County
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
Dreary, cloudy conditions and record warmth today
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens today
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate | LIVE
Shriners Hospitals for Children to close TMC branch
Show More
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman before taking his own life
Thieves targeted homes while victims were at funerals: Police
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the marathon
Running full marathon with a flag to honor others
More TOP STORIES News