This is what Montrose looked like in 1980

ABC13 sent out 20 reporters, photographers, engineers and assignment editors to document life on the streets of Houston.
Each night during the week of May 5th, ABC13 aired a report on "One Night in Houston."
Here are four of the stories from that week.
VIDEO: "One Night in Houston," May 6th, 1980, an ABC13 crew rides the overnight shift with HFD paramedics.
VIDEO: Dave Ward rides with Houston Police officers in this segment of "One Night in Houston," May 7th, 1980.
VIDEO: This segment takes a look at doctors at Ben Taub and firefighters working the overnight shift
VIDEO: Closing segment of "One Night in Houston," on May 9th, 1980.