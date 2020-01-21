Society

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reveals luxurious wedding details

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tim Tebow is a married man.

The former NFL quarterback married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The couple shared their love story with People magazine. They exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony in front of guests at a resort in the bride's home country of South Africa.

The sports commentator says he wrote his own vows - mixing traditional lines with personal messages.

The ceremony reportedly mixed American and South African customs.

Tebow and Nel-Peters got engaged in 2018.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonnflotttim tebowu.s. & worldwedding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 masked men hold people at gunpoint inside restaurant
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop
Man charged in bizarre witchcraft, sex crime murder on trial
1 dead in three-car crash near Lone Star Community College
Soggy weather ahead on Wednesday
Show More
Moving truck involved in chase runs over suspect who fell out
Monkey missing after Galveston burglary found dead
Man who died mid-race 'went to every doctor' before marathon
Excedrin shortage: drugmaker halts production amid issues
Taylor Swift's mom diagnosed with brain tumor
More TOP STORIES News