A fire breaks out at Wanda Petroleum, woman is detained after a murder, and ABC13 asks voters if they know the issues.

In this film clip from April of 1962, several contestants of Miss Navy Houston, appear at the Channel 13 swimming pool.

ABC13 archive: An Air Force pilot donates a boa constrictor to the Houston museum on March 9, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Damage from tornado in Katy on Feb. 19, 1960.

ABC13 Archive: Report on astronaut houses being built. April 3, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Jacinto City firefighters battle a tank fire on April 25th, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Colt Stadium, home of the Colt .45s baseball team, on April 1, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Residents protest the widening of Ella Boulevard on March 28, 1962.

ABC13 archive: A Boeing 707 lands at Hobby Airport for the first time, on Feb. 19, 1960.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's what was making news this week in 1962:On May 2 1962, Houston conducts civil defense training and the Houston Zoo showed off their new baby hippo.Other events making news on that day was a tank fire at Wanda Petroleum and a murder.An election was just a few days away so an ABC13 reporter asked voters if they knew what was on the upcoming ballot.Here are some more clips recently digitized from film.