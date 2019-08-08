THROWBACK THURSDAY: Galveston charges $1 for beach access in 1962

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No one likes to have to pay for things.This restored film clip from 1962 shows that people weren't happy when Galveston decided to charge $1 per car for East Beach access.According to interviews by Eyewitness News conducted on August 8, 1962, the city started charging for beach access, to help pay for cleaning up litter off the beach.Also, on the film reel from this day in 1962 is a shot of a plane crash and synchronized swimmers at the Channel 13 pool.