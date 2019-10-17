festival

Have a fairy tale wedding at the Texas Renaissance Festival

Texas Renaissance Festivals announced on Oct. 15 a new wedding venue, The Meadows, will open in spring 2020.

The venue will be located on the festival grounds at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, where TRF After Dark is held during the festival season.

The Meadows will be available for traditional and themed weddings, and events during the offseason, with indoor and outdoor space for up to 200 guests.

Events can be booked for April-August 2020, and availability will be extended to January-August in 2021.

"We are thrilled to offer this new event space that is ideal for special events during our festival offseason," said Vee Brauner, TRF wedding and event coordinator, in the release.

"From weddings to family reunions, and parties to corporate events, my team will ensure your guests leave with unforgettable memories."

According to the release, the new venue is planned to accommodate the demand for an offseason wedding venue.

TRF hosted a record of 68 weddings during the 2018 festival season, with more than 60 weddings booked for the 2019 festival season.

The Meadows, an offseason venue, will be in addition to the available venues during the festival season, including the English garden, basilica, rose garden, chapel and water garden.

Wedding tours in 2020 will be held in May, June, July and August at the festival grounds, according to the release.

For more on information, click here.

This story was brought to you by our partnership with Community Impact Newspaper.
