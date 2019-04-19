Thousands take to the dark in adult-only Easter egg hunt

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't your typical egg scrambled, but a massive egg scramble with 20,000 to scramble for.For hundreds of adults in Lake Jackson, it was go time Thursday night.Packing these fields was the easy part. The hard part was the strategy: how do you win?"No bag, cause you got two hands to grab eggs, shove 'em down your shirt," one competitor said."I've already kinda picked out my path," another said.But it might pay off to have a plan B, because when the lights go out and the horn sounds, the hat-mounted flashlights seem to flood the center.There's no telling who will find the golden ticket among 20,000 eggs.Hundreds cracking through thousands of eggs. A majority only find candy, but for some lucky scramblers, there were two golden tickets worth some big prizes."We have 55-inch TV's," parks and rec spokesperson Mallory Doyle explained. "We have laptops. We have hotel gift cards. We have airplane gift cards. We have gift cards from multiple restaurants."In all, the city gave away more than $10,000 in prizes during Thursday's adults-only scramble.