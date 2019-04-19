Society

Thousands take to the dark in adult-only Easter egg hunt

By
LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't your typical egg scrambled, but a massive egg scramble with 20,000 to scramble for.

For hundreds of adults in Lake Jackson, it was go time Thursday night.

Packing these fields was the easy part. The hard part was the strategy: how do you win?

"No bag, cause you got two hands to grab eggs, shove 'em down your shirt," one competitor said.

"I've already kinda picked out my path," another said.

But it might pay off to have a plan B, because when the lights go out and the horn sounds, the hat-mounted flashlights seem to flood the center.

There's no telling who will find the golden ticket among 20,000 eggs.

Hundreds cracking through thousands of eggs. A majority only find candy, but for some lucky scramblers, there were two golden tickets worth some big prizes.

"We have 55-inch TV's," parks and rec spokesperson Mallory Doyle explained. "We have laptops. We have hotel gift cards. We have airplane gift cards. We have gift cards from multiple restaurants."

In all, the city gave away more than $10,000 in prizes during Thursday's adults-only scramble.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake jacksontexas newsrewardeaster
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News