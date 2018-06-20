Workers at a thrift shop were stunned to find an envelope full of cash while going through a donated doll collection.The Discovery Shop says a man came in to donate his late mother's dolls, not realizing the money was inside the box.When workers started to sort through the dolls, Ray Rhinehart said they discovered $30,000 in bills.The thrift shop called Rhinehart to let him know and returned all the cash back to him.