SOCIETY

Hundreds of thousands expected in Galveston for Memorial Day weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of thousands expected in Galveston for Memorial Day weekend. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston police are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to head to the island for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials have made some changes to the traffic plans, so that they're more passable and it will be easier to get on and off the island.

You'll also see stainless steel porta-potties and shower stations along the seawall.

Although there are no serious concerns right now from Subtropical Storm Alberto, beach patrol says there may be some added swell and rip currents.



Everyone is encouraged to hydrate and protect yourself from what could be record heat - and remember, alcohol and swimming don't mix.

Extra patrols will be on duty this weekend to make sure everything goes smoothly.

"You'll see plenty of police officers here on the seawall, down on the west end beaches, the east end beaches, working along with beach patrol to make sure everyone stays safe out on the sand as well," Captain Joshua Schirard said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daybeachesGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News