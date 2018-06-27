SOCIETY

Texas mariachi band getting global attention for version of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia'

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Legendary country star Charlie Daniels is best known for his No. 1 hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," but a Texas mariachi band is now getting global attention for their version of the iconic song.

The Mariachi Los Conquistadores band in San Antonio usually plays at restaurants, and one night their performance of the bluegrass song generated more than just some applause from restaurant patrons.

The band posted their performance from El Tipico restaurant on their Facebook page on June 1, and it was viewed nearly 4 million times and shared more than 75,000 times and counting.

They told Eyewitness News that they've been receiving a lot of requests to play the song since the video went viral.

Their usual requests include El Rey, Los Laureles, Volver Volver, Gema and Amor Eterno.

Los Conquistadores is made up of 11 members.



Watch the full video of the performance below.

