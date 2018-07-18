A Texas teacher has gained fame for her sign language skills -- at rock concerts.Lindsay Rothschild became an internet sensation when she signed the lyrics at a concert in Austin for the heavy metal band, Lamb of God.Rothschild says she loves music and that by signing the lyrics to all kinds of music, hearing impaired fans get to share a connection with the rest of the crowd. More than five million people have now viewed the video of her doing sign language at the heavy metal concert.She even appeared onto talk about her new-found fame.