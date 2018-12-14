SOCIETY

Best friends, Ceola Marburgh and Brady Dickerson, are 100 years apart

This surprising friendship between a 7-year-old boy and a centenarian is sure to make you smile.

Nicole Pelletiere, Good Morning America
Ceola Marburgh, 106, and Brady Dickerson, 7, became fast friends after Marburgh met Brady and his mother, Stefanie Dickerson, at DeQuincy Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, where Dickerson works.

"He says, 'She's my best friend,'" Dickerson told Good Morning America of her son. "He listens to her tell stories about how she'd walk to school with her sandwich and her book sack and Brady just sits there, mesmerized."

Marburgh, aka Ms. Ceola, was born Sept. 3, 1912, in a small village near Baton Rouge.

