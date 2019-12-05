abc13 plus south houston

Legend of how Spencer highway was built by circus elephants

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Measuring only four square miles, the city of South Houston was founded more than 100 years ago.

"Started out [with] like 60 people, but in order to get going and make it something, we had to have 400," explained Chamber of Commerce CEO Jo Ann Parish. "There [were] a lot of cows and animals here, so they registered those animals in their names, so they would show up as people."

It's safe to say that South Houston has a strange history with animals.

Back in the 1920s, a man named George Christy opened his own circus and kept his crew of touring animals in South Houston.



Legend has it, his circus elephants hauled equipment and material to build Spencer Highway, which goes through the city.

Christy eventually went on to serve as mayor twice.

And, in 1957, South Houston High School opened to the public.

Al Carter graduated in 1970 and remembers it well.

"The most beautiful girls in the world," Carter laughed. "The girls and the surfboards, and the parking lot full of hot cars."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth houstoncircuselephantshistoryabc13 plusabc13 plus south houstonhighways
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS SOUTH HOUSTON
South Houston Elementary all-girls club empowers little girls
Be mystified by South Houston's Magic Burger
South Houston family-owned business has international reach
How a top ranked South Houston student landed a gig at NASA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect moved to state mental hospital
We'll miss you, Jake Marisnick! Astros trade popular outfielder
Kanye West, Joel Osteen to take center stage at Yankee Stadium
50 Cent in Houston area for next 5 days to meet fans at Spec's
How low will temperatures go with next cold front?
Student out $700 after scammer uses 'movie money' for iPhone
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Show More
100-year-old flower shop threatened by road construction
Houston's Megan Thee Stallion gifts grandma new car
18-wheeler slams I-10 bridge again, loses cargo
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Son went numb from classmate's push, mom says
More TOP STORIES News