This Santa brought his biker crew to deliver gifts to kids

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area biker group with a big heart spent Christmas morning delivering gifts to children, and their mission to see smiling faces was accomplished."Christmas is about kids," said organizer Kenny Whitehead. "It's about making sure these kids get that exhilaration, that excitement, that anticipation, and that 'feel good.'"The 5th annual West Houston Toy Wheel Run collected toys for hundreds of children in Fort Bend County. Whitehead and a group of supporters met at a shopping center in Sugar Land on Christmas morning to hand-deliver the gifts.Donations were collected with the help of local businesses, such as Emmanuel Salon."He brought it to my attention and I was like, 'Okay. Let's do it,'" said owner L'Oreal Stine. "It started off with a couple of toys, and it literally filled the whole salon."The group also uses the event as an opportunity to spread awareness of the area's biker community."I'm just so excited on Christmas," said one of the children. "This is like the best day of my whole year."