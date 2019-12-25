Society

This Santa brought his biker crew to deliver gifts to kids

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area biker group with a big heart spent Christmas morning delivering gifts to children, and their mission to see smiling faces was accomplished.

"Christmas is about kids," said organizer Kenny Whitehead. "It's about making sure these kids get that exhilaration, that excitement, that anticipation, and that 'feel good.'"



The 5th annual West Houston Toy Wheel Run collected toys for hundreds of children in Fort Bend County. Whitehead and a group of supporters met at a shopping center in Sugar Land on Christmas morning to hand-deliver the gifts.

Donations were collected with the help of local businesses, such as Emmanuel Salon.



"He brought it to my attention and I was like, 'Okay. Let's do it,'" said owner L'Oreal Stine. "It started off with a couple of toys, and it literally filled the whole salon."

The group also uses the event as an opportunity to spread awareness of the area's biker community.

"I'm just so excited on Christmas," said one of the children. "This is like the best day of my whole year."

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysugar landfort bend countychristmas giftmotorcycle ganggiftsacts of kindnessgood samaritangood newsmotorcyclesall good newsholidaybiker gangchristmasfeel goodtoys
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's Christmas trees honor drunk driving crash victims
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
Man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend at Christmas party
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Show More
1 dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand: HCSO
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Man dressed as The Grinch 'makes it rain' cash at mall
Robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd
Here's how your favorite Houston celebrities are celebrating Christmas
More TOP STORIES News