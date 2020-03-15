How to help RodeoHouston Steer Auction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many students that were set to participate in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Steer Auction lost a lot of money after Mayor Sylvester Turner shut the rodeo down early amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The steer auction will be conducted online, according to Tony Bradfield, the CEO of Tenenbaum Jewelers.
"We will still have champion buyers, and you still can buy the Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion or the Champion Angus," the chair of the Committee said in a statement.
Many of the students participating had traveled to Houston for the event, had less than a year to prepare and paid for all of the costs on their own.
Bradfield said he plans to give all of the money raised at the auction to the exhibitors. They intend to split the money evenly among the students.
There is a list of benefits that one can be eligible for, depending on the level of support and donations.
The final payment is due by May 15.
