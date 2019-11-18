This place wants to take Instagram-style photos of your dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dog lovers, rejoice!The FOMO Factory at the Galleria Mall is hosting its Dog Day celebration on Monday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.Owners will be able to snag the perfect picture of their furry friend! Pricing includes a picture of you and your dog for $39. If you want to get more bang for your buck, a VIP Doggy Package, which includes private photographer for you and pooch, will cost you $150.Clickto buy your tickets.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.