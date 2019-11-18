Society

This place wants to take Instagram-style photos of your dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dog lovers, rejoice!

The FOMO Factory at the Galleria Mall is hosting its Dog Day celebration on Monday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.



Owners will be able to snag the perfect picture of their furry friend! Pricing includes a picture of you and your dog for $39. If you want to get more bang for your buck, a VIP Doggy Package, which includes private photographer for you and pooch, will cost you $150.

Click here to buy your tickets.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
These schools are the top ranked in the Houston area
Kanye calls himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created"
Astros star Josh Reddick attends jury duty in Harris County
Warm start to week but here's when the next cold front comes
Show More
20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy
Taylor Swift's AMAs performance back on after feud with former label
Family marks 20th birthday of slain pregnant woman
Watch the new trailer for 'Spies in Disguise'
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
More TOP STORIES News