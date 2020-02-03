Society

This Ninja blender just went on sale for $99 on Amazon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for the perfect kitchen accessory that can do almost anything, look no further. The Ninja Professional Countertop Blender features the crushing power of a blender and much more.

You can now get one on Amazon for $99, which is $50 off its list price of $149. Trust us, this low price is a steal.

It comes with a 72-ounce blending container with pour spout, and two Nutri Ninja cups with screw-on lids to make juices and smoothies you can take with you. All pieces are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for easier clean up.

