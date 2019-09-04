Society

Teen uses horse for ultimate Texas homecoming proposal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This may be the most Texan homecoming proposal ever.

Eathan knew exactly how to win Morgan over with a horse-themed homecoming proposal.

The Northland Christian School student used his sister's horse named Prince to pop the special question.

He draped the horse in a sign that read "Ride off to homecoming with me? Yay or neigh?"

And of course...Morgan said yay!

Northland Christian School's homecoming is on Sept. 27.
