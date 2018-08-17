SOCIETY

Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office shows off new wheels - paid for by drug dealers

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is showing off some new wheels.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has added a new cruiser to its fleet with the help of an unlikely source.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the car was funded by seized drug money.

It shared a picture on Twitter of a decal on the side that says, "This car was purchased by drug dealers."

The department says the car will mostly be used around schools and recruiting events.
