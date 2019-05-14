Society

'This is so surreal': Mother hears son's donated heartbeat

SAN JOSE, California (KTRK) -- A mother's heart was broken seven years ago when her son was shot to death.

On Sunday, Yolanda Espinoza's heart was warmed by the sound of her son's heart beating inside the chest of the man whose life it saved.

"This is so surreal," Espinoza said.

Her 19-year-old son Devante Arias was killed in a random shooting in 2012.

Through donating his organs, Arias was able to save four lives.

But for Espinoza, there was something special about her son's heart.

"I really want to meet the person that receives his heart. My son was a genuine soul. I am so proud to be his mom for 19 years. I was so fortunate," she said.

Arias was described as giving and always the person to put others before himself. Now, those same characteristics are pumping through Laji Kattungal every day.

"I have a second chance to enjoy life and to do things I really have always wanted to do. Because I was so sick, I could not do all of those things," Kattungal said.

Since receiving the donated heart, Kattungal has been able to return to work and do some traveling.
