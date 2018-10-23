SOCIETY

This Houston ZIP code is among nation's hot spots for millennials

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston's South Main is a bona fide magnet for millennials.

A new study from apartment search website RentCafé ranks the historic hood as one of the top ZIP codes in the U.S. for millennial residents.

U.S. Census Bureau data gathered by RentCafé indicates 61 percent of the residents in South Main's 77054 ZIP code, or about 14,400 people, were millennials in 2016.

That makes it a millennial hot spot in Texas and the No. 12 millennial hot spot in the U.S.

To see other Texas ZIP codes that made the list, visit Culture Map Houston.
