This haunted house is making one of your worst fears a theme

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're afraid of clowns, a haunted house in northwest Houston wants you to face your fears.
13th Floor Haunted House, which has been named one of the scariest haunted houses in the country, opens for Halloween Monday night.
This year, the haunted house's Clown attraction returns.
The haunted house is located at 7075 FM 1960 Rd., suite 20, near Willowbrook Mall. It will be open until Saturday, Nov. 2. The event may be too intense for children under 12.
For ticket information, click here.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News