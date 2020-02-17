This 'Cuss Collar' will swear every time your dog barks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your dog's mouth might not be as clean as you think it is; especially if he or she is wearing the Cuss Collar.
The Cuss Collar is a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.
The collar comes with a speaker attached that will play a prerecorded set of swear words whenever your dog barks.
According to the company's website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn't harm the dog, and it's not intended for anti-barking training.
Right now, the Cuss Collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.
