This 'Cuss Collar' will swear every time your dog barks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your dog's mouth might not be as clean as you think it is; especially if he or she is wearing the Cuss Collar.

The Cuss Collar is a product from MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products.

The collar comes with a speaker attached that will play a prerecorded set of swear words whenever your dog barks.

According to the company's website, the collar is a gag gift that doesn't harm the dog, and it's not intended for anti-barking training.

Right now, the Cuss Collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.

