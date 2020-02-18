Society

This café is breaking new grounds for adults with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a cafe that's doing amazing things in our community, we've found the perfect place.

The Café at Brookwood, which is located in the town of Brookshire, is known for employing adults with disabilities.

The employees told ABC13 that the work is meaningful and gives them the ability to support themselves.

The café is open for lunch 7-days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpetsanimalottdog
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher fired and principal quits in wake of cheating scandal
San Antonio hosting star-studded concert for Selena fans
Astros targeted: MLB player says every 'Stro 'needs a beating'
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's dogs give best welcome home
'Do Not Hire' registry to show if teachers eligible to be hired
Show More
Here's a list of cars that could last Houston drivers 15+ years
Evening cold front expected to roll through Houston
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Woman shot multiple times by her ex, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News