Dreaming of Texas: San Antonio artist puts beloved restaurants in lush landscapes

An artist on Etsy placed some iconic Texas symbols in a dreamy landscape.

Just take me to a cottage that looks like Whataburger for a weekend getaway.

That scene may not exist in real life, but San Antonio artist Michael Esparza created a vision just like that with his oil paintings and prints.

The works feature Texas institutions such as Whataburger and Buc-ee's in a tranquil, dreamy landscape, like something out of the Romanticism movement.

Esparza has sold more than 400 paintings through his Etsy store since May.

One of the most popular paintings is a Whataburger restaurant designed to look like a small cottage.

Esparza even created a painting with Taco Cabana as an actual cabana at the beach.

See more of his paintings here.

Perfect presents for the Houstonian in your life

