That scene may not exist in real life, but San Antonio artist Michael Esparza created a vision just like that with his oil paintings and prints.
The works feature Texas institutions such as Whataburger and Buc-ee's in a tranquil, dreamy landscape, like something out of the Romanticism movement.
Esparza has sold more than 400 paintings through his Etsy store since May.
One of the most popular paintings is a Whataburger restaurant designed to look like a small cottage.
Esparza even created a painting with Taco Cabana as an actual cabana at the beach.
