EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4734092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Perfect presents for the Houstonian in your life

Just take me to a cottage that looks like Whataburger for a weekend getaway.That scene may not exist in real life, but San Antonio artist Michael Esparza created a vision just like that with his oil paintings and prints.The works feature Texas institutions such as Whataburger and Buc-ee's in a tranquil, dreamy landscape, like something out of the Romanticism movement.Esparza has sold more than 400 paintings through his Etsy store since May.One of the most popular paintings is a Whataburger restaurant designed to look like a small cottage.Esparza even created a painting with Taco Cabana as an actual cabana at the beach.