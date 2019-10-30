These Houston Texans' stars costumes just won Halloween

Not only is Deshaun Watson a talented quarterback, he can also throw one heck of a Halloween party.
Ahead of their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Watson and some of his teammates on the Houston Texans' squad showed off their costumes for the get-together.
Watson went as Jack Skellington, the main character in the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas." If you need a couples costume idea, Watson's could work as his date dressed as the character Sally from the same film.
Texans' linebacker Whitney Mercilus embodied what it takes to "Rock on!" as he and other players went as the band KISS.
“Rock is about finding who you are. You don't necessarily have to play your instrument very well at all. You can just barely get by and you can be in a rock band” ‼️ #ROCKBOYZ🤟🏾🎸 #rocknroll #rockstarlyfestyle #Demon😈 #Catman😼#Spaceman👨🚀 #Starchild💫 pic.twitter.com/Xq0xjCBcQV— Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) October 29, 2019
Safety Justin Reid took everybody back to Westeros, dressing up as the Night King from "Game of Thrones."
But the one who made all of our Halloween costume dreams come true was DeAndre Hopkins, who might give Will Smith a run for his money as the Genie in "Aladdin."
Hopkins went all out for the get-up, transforming into the famous blue wish-granter, right down to the beard and lamp, in a look that was created by makeup artist Kayla Martinez.
If we still only get three wishes, could the Texans winning the Super Bowl be one of them?
Hopkins earned plenty of props, even getting Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to certify the look with a "W" for win in his Instagram comments.
Ever the family men, both Hopkins' and Watson's moms were spotted at the party.
Rockets star James Harden also took a moment to pose with Watson, and so did rapper Lil Baby.