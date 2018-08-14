SOCIETY

Headed back to school? These businesses are offering free haircuts for students

EMBED </>More Videos

Where to get free haircuts for kids as they head back to school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students heading to school can take advantage of a free haircut from Remington College.

Remington College's Greenspoint and Webster campuses are offering students ages 17 and under a free cut. They can get 50 percent off one other salon service.

Adults who donate school supplies are also eligible for one free salon service.

The Cuts for Kids program allows parents to save money on the cost of sending the kids back to school while giving Remington College students real-world, hands-on experience with actual clients.

Read more about the promotion on the Remington College website.

At My Salon Suite, hairstylists are also coming together to give elementary students free haircuts.

They're hosting an event on Sunday at the location on Bellaire near Stella Link from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. No appointments will be taken, but haircuts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The salon hopes to provide hundreds of free haircuts.
Related Topics:
societyback to schoolhair stylinghairstylesschoolHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Is that Dumbo up there? Elephant-shaped cloud seen in Houston sky
Alex Bregman welcomes family back to home flooded by Harvey
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
More Society
Top Stories
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
11 killed in massive bridge collapse during storm in Italy
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
12-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
Show More
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
More News