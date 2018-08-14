HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Students heading to school can take advantage of a free haircut from Remington College.
Remington College's Greenspoint and Webster campuses are offering students ages 17 and under a free cut. They can get 50 percent off one other salon service.
Adults who donate school supplies are also eligible for one free salon service.
The Cuts for Kids program allows parents to save money on the cost of sending the kids back to school while giving Remington College students real-world, hands-on experience with actual clients.
Read more about the promotion on the Remington College website.
At My Salon Suite, hairstylists are also coming together to give elementary students free haircuts.
They're hosting an event on Sunday at the location on Bellaire near Stella Link from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. No appointments will be taken, but haircuts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The salon hopes to provide hundreds of free haircuts.