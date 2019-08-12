'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase

WESTFIELD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as "The Watcher" has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.
Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.
NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.
Andrew Carr declined comment.
"It's a great house, it's a total nightmare and tragedy for my clients," attorney Lee Levitt told ABC News.
The nightmare began just days after the house was sold, with "The Watcher" writing menacing and threatening diatribes, angry about renovations to the home and detailing the movements of the family and their kids.
One letter said: "All of the windows and doors...allow me to watch you and track you as you move through the house."
Another said: "I watch and wait for the day the young blood will be mine again."
The family later tried to sue the old homeowners, who allegedly threw away a letter from "The Watcher" a week before closing and never mentioned it.
In an interview with New York Magazine last year, Derek Broaddus said of the entire ordeal, "it's like a cancer...we think about it every day."
And despite surveillance cameras, private investigators, security firms and the authorities -- "The Watcher" has never been found.
"Our police department conducted an exhaustive investigation," said Mayor Andy Skibitsky.
A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
