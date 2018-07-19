SOCIETY

THE TRUTH: Free night at Flip N' Fun to kick off Trae Day Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Trae Day Weekend kicks off July 19 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is continuing his work throughout the city. Trae Day Weekend is upon us once again.

Trae will give back to Houston over the next couple of days, beginning at Flip N' Fun on July 19. Children can jump for free from 4-9 p.m. All you have to do is show up!


This is the 11th year of Trae Day Weekend. Giveaways along with family events will wrap up Sunday, July 22, at Discovery Green with a concert and much more. Everything is free!

For more information on this weekend, you can go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydiscovery greenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teacher stunned as strangers on plane hand her cash for kids
Basketball player calls police after hard foul during pickup game
Houston named one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Reports: Papa John's planning to pull founder from marketing
More society
SOCIETY
School district stocking classrooms with 'safety bucket' in case of shooter
Energy companies offering tips in wake of hot temperatures
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
Flex your creative muscles at these discounted art classes in Houston
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
More Society
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News