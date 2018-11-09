HOUSTON (KTRK) --It was called No-Tsu-Oh, "Houston" spelled backward, a festival designed to bring people to Houston and show off the city's deep water channel and promote the city as a hub of agriculture.
But the week-long festival, marked by drunkenness, soon drew the ire of some city leaders.
After a critical newspaper commentary and the advent of World War I, the short-lived festival saw its demise.
No-Tsu-Oh, was a Mardi-Gras style festival, with a "backward' theme.
Men dressed as women.
The symbolic leader of the carnival was "King Nottoc", "cotton" spelled backward. There was also "King Retaw", "water" spelled backward, and the city's African-American community celebrated "De-Ro-Loc", "Colored" spelled backward.
Some of Houston's most famous citizens served as "King Nottoc", including John Henry Kirby, Jesse H. Jones, and William T. Carter.
One the highlights of the festival was a football game between the University of Texas and the Mechanical College of Texas (Texas A & M).
The Aggies played the Longhorns in Houston, from 1914 through 1917.
The festival started in 1899 but was suspended after the outbreak of World War I and never returned.
Special thanks to the Houston Metropolitan Research Center of the Houston Public Library