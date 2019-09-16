Society

The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek found dead in Manhattan apartment, sources say

NEW YORK -- Ric Ocasek, frontman for the new-wave American rock band The Cars, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment Sunday, according to the New York Police Department.

Ocasek and The Cars shot to fame in 1978, with their self-titled album.

It included hits such as "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Just What I Needed."

He appeared to have died from natural causes.

Ric Ocasek was 75-years-old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity deathsmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldrock music
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to visit Houston for event with India's Prime Minister
Man shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting near Katy
Hundreds march for justice in controversial horseback arrest
Houston Texans beat Jacksonville Jaguars 13-12 in home opener
Go find the umbrella... Rain chances return this week
Snake found in toilet at Houston area Airbnb
Teen shot and killed friend during argument over gun
Show More
45 dogs and cats saved from home get dozens of care packages
Video captures sweet moment 5-year-old salutes American flag
Woman says ex-boyfriend threw bomb into apartment
Child thrown from car during hit-and-run near Gulf Freeway: HPD
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More TOP STORIES News