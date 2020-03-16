BREAKING NEWS
Disaster proclamation extended indefinitely for Houston
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
The best of ABC13+ Galveston
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
galveston
abc13 plus
abc13 plus galveston
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Disaster proclamation extended indefinitely for Houston
32 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
COVID-19: Not all counties have ordered restaurants to close
To-go orders increase after Houston restaurants close doors
Stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
Galveston County won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
Show More
How to help your favorite restaurants through bad times
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
Customers robbed at gunpoint at taco stand in SW Houston
ADA wants dentists to delay cleanings as COVID-19 spreads
Man shot multiple times during fight with woman he met online
More TOP STORIES News