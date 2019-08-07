WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Woman says pink emoji house not revenge on neighbors
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Country artists clear teachers' back-to-school lists
THE 60: Woman carried daughter, mom to safety in El Paso shooting
THE 60: Phony guac? Restaurants subbing out avocados due to high prices
THE 60: Rolling Stones members stop by Menil after Houston show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Man accused of killing wife while 2-year-old was inside home
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts
Mother sentenced in toddler's sippy cup poisoning death
Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals: Study
Show More
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Beyoncé portrait to be displayed at Smithsonian
More TOP STORIES News