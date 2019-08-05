60 second update

THE 60: El Paso woman recalls carrying 7-year-old daughter, 70-year-old mother to safety during shooting

Related topics:
society60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Phony guac? Restaurants subbing out avocados due to high prices
THE 60: Rolling Stones members stop by Menil after Houston show
THE 60: Dad flooded with offers after handing out resumes on streets
THE 60: Teacher finds 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas state park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant 19-year-old found dead and left in motel for days
Woman hit and killed while putting up real estate signs
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Vigil honors victims of Dayton and El Paso mass shootings
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Therapy dogs arrive in El Paso to comfort victims, families
Crews battle large fire at apartment in east Houston
Show More
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Beltway 8
HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms Monday
Man shot and killed outside popular club near TSU
Channelview man survives being shot in El Paso mass shooting
Gas station clerk fatally shot in apparent robbery: police
More TOP STORIES News